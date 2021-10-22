My favorite bumper sticker is “Support mental health or I’ll kill you.” President Biden put me in mind of it last night during his CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper when he encouraged people to get help (CNN story and video here). We tend to think Biden himself is in need, so I thought this demonstrated a worrying lack of self-knowledge. Seek help!

“There is a lot of anxiety people have,” Biden said, vaguely alluding in part to the supply chain issues that have become critical as people worry about the availability of goods for Christmas. Biden conveniently attributed the anxiety to mental health issues exacerbated by the Covid-19 regime. It’s on you, Gramps! Again, he demonstrates a worrying lack of self-knowledge.

Biden said that Americans are rethinking minimum-wage or low-paying jobs: “People are now using this as an opportunity to say, ‘Wait a minute, do I want to go back to that $7 an hour job?'” Our local Mexican fast food eatery in St. Paul advertises jobs for $15.00 an hour on the window and is closed on Sundays because it can’t fill them.

At RedState Nick Arama gives us a view of the CNN Town Hall through video excerpts posted to Twitter in “Biden Mocks Freedom in Twisted Train Wreck of a Town Hall.” They may not give an entirely rounded view of Biden’s performance last night, but in the interest of my own mental health I prefer the short takes.

By contrast, Dominic Green took in the whole thing. He calls it “Joe Biden’s Soviet town hall.” Highly recommended.