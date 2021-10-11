This Is CNN

I haven’t watched a minute of CNN since they lost the airport gate contract, and it has been a long time since I have looked at CNN’s web site. Today I accidentally clicked on CNN.com because it was alphabetically adjacent to the site I meant to go to in my bookmarks. This is currently at the top of the CNN page:

I guess Trump’s “slow moving coup” refers to the fact that he may run for president in 2024. As to what the Republicans’ “antidemocratic actions” are, I have no clue, and am nowhere near desperate enough to read the article to find out.

CNN, like the New York Times and the Washington Post, has positioned itself as a niche news outlet of interest only to those who want to tune into cheerleading for the Democratic Party and the far left. This isn’t exactly news, but it seems striking that CNN is still peddling Trump hysteria 11 months after the last election and three years before the next one.