Thoughts from the ammo line

First of all, I want to thank every single person who comforted me last week with such kind words on the loss of my father. It meant more than you will ever know. I had been busy with the anticipation of that event for weeks and missed some important issues. To wit:

Every conservative commenter and xer brother and cousin have long since opined on George W. Bush’s wretched speech in Shanksville on 9/11, but for me, it was personal. George W. Bush was the first Republican I ever voted for and even then, not until 2004. So, in that way, he was my gateway drug, my weed, if you will, to the harder narcotic of voting for the wretched John McCain and treacherous Mitt Romney. Oh well, they were terrible, but at least they were determined to lose, so no harm, no foul. True, the one who defeated them was yet worse. That’s how they get us every time, isn’t it? An out and proud commie in Chicago I heard speak at a college teach-in over half a century ago said this:

“When I want to put my daughter to bed and she resists, I give her a ‘choice’ that is really not a choice at all. I ask, ‘Do you want to wear your red jammies or your blue jammies?’ and she gets so absorbed in the non-choice that she doesn’t realize she is going to bed either way.”

Pretty apt, eh? He then added, “In her defense, my daughter is 2.”

I not only voted for W, I defended him to all and sundry and thought he was a nice and honorable man, even if he would never stand up for himself, and by extension, for his small but loyal base. So what if W mispronounced “nuke you lurr”?

The speech W gave in Dallas in 2016 when the five policemen were murdered by a hateful, racist black man was brief and eloquent. President Obama gave a relatively balanced speech praising the bravery and sacrifice of the police, but he could not resist working in an absurd anti-gun lie that “it was easier for a black kid to get a Glock than a book” in the ‘hood. The murderer was not a “kid,” but a highly-trained and deadly-accurate U.S. soldier.

Anyway, when a Democrat friend told me that W had spoken at a 9/11 memorial and given a good speech, I believed him. Then I read it. Remember when Michael Corleone discovers Fredo’s treachery and says, “I know it was you, Fredo. You broke my heart”? Yeah, that.

After some mealymouthed butt-covering for his endless, winless wars and fool’s errand of attempted nation-building with 7th Century savages – at a memorial to the 3,000-some dead from one morning’s Islamic hatefest – George W. Bush tries to pretend there is an equivalence between 9/11 and certain unnamed “domestic terrorists.” He is even too cowardly to spell out who he means. Slander by vagueness – “whaddya mean I meant you? Prove it.”

“And we have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within. There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit. And it is our continuing duty to confront them.”

Are you kidding me, W? “Determination to defile national symbols”? Oh, you must mean kneeling for the Anthem, playing a separate “Black Anthem,” burning the flag, tearing down historical statues, right? You’re talking about BLM and Antifa? I couldn’t agree more.

“Disregard for human life”? Surely, you are referring to the 50 MILLION dead babies since Roe v. Wade? Or maybe the looting and arson and violent Antifa and BLM riots?

“Disdain for pluralism”? That is particularly rich when Gina Carrano is fired for joking that her pronouns are boop, bip, bop. Qhen mega-loser Hillary called 70 million Americans “deplorable” for preferring Trump to her. Talk about Pluralism-pa-looza! Or is it pluralism-poor-loser?

Poor W, how you must have recoiled in horror when that talentless Kathy person shlepped around a bloody decapitated head of the President of the United States. Do you mean THAT national symbol, George? Or when tiny mole-faced toad actor Robert DeNiro yelled “Eff Trump” twice at the Oscars? Haha, what a pluralist card!

Remember when the vaunted “pluralists” called YOU Bushitler? You’re supposed to be a CHRISTIAN!! What in God’s Holy Name are you babbling about trying to ascribe equivalence to Leftists and Trumpers, let alone the Taliban and Trumpers?

Let’s do a body count comparison between the “Domestic Terrorists” at the Capitol and the Islamists. Heck, you can even add in the mayhem from the Tea Party. Albino CNN Talking Head Anderson Coop, always used to call us learingly “teabaggers.” Most of us cisnormals didn’t even have any idea what that was, but he seemed quite familiar with it. All I knew was that it wasn’t a compliment.

So Capitol rioters PLUS Tea Party total dead on our watch: ZERO, NADA, ZILCH. One young, brave man in Wisconsin trying to defend his friend’s property – and his own life with a skateboard coming at his head — killed two criminals who were trying to kill him. In jurisprudence that’s called “self-defense.” Free Kyle Rittenhouse.

Try to find out the body count from Islamists in this country on Wikipedia. Go ahead, I’ll wait. I input “chronological list of Islamist terrorist murders in the U.S. since 9/11” and got back 10 PAGES of references of “Islamophobia” and hurtful attacks against Muslims. Not even one of which I believe. I think the list was compiled by Jussie Smollett. Deaths: 0.

But here is a very partial list of domestic Islamist violence. In 2002: John Muhammad and his teenaged apprentice killed 10 totally innocent civilians. They had hoped to continue their sniping spree, recruiting lost boys from orphanages to kill infidels and random white people. There’s Ft. Hood where Nidal Hassan, shot 13 dead, including Francheska Velez, who was 8 months pregnant. Her baby died too. He also injured 30. Just some unfortunate “workplace violence,” said the President.

2015. San Bernardino. A Pakistani husband and wife team of terrorists worked at the County Dept of Health and when they unfortunately reproduced, their kind infidel co-workers gave them a baby shower. In gratitude for employment, friendship and that shower, they killed 14 and injured 22 of them at a Christmas Party. Another win for pluralism, George.

2016. Omar Mateen, American born of Afghan parents, Omar went to Pulse Nightclub in Orlando for “Latin” night and slaughtered 49 gays of color and injured 53. Attributed to anti-gay rather than Islamic motives. But, according to his first wife and several boys claiming to have “dated” him, he was gay himself. Well, THAT doesn’t fit the narrative, does it? Not even to mention that Islamists do, in fact, hate and openly murder gays.

We could go on and on, but you get the picture. Zero deaths from the Capitol invader/Tea Party side (except Ashlii Babbitt) to 3,000 on 9/11 plus hundreds, on the Islamist side, including the cowardly work of the Boston Marathon bombers, Dzokhar and his late brother, Speedbump, run over by Dzokhar in their inept escape attempt.

Such eminences as Joy Behar and Paul Krugman AGREE that there is no equivalence. They believe the Trump voters – that’s US, friends! — and Capitol invaders are WAY WORSE. Yes, the confused, unfunny pundit from The View, who said DJT was “literally’ Hitler and that at the same time, he was fixin’ to fly the Russian flag over the White house, THAT dim-witted harridan also said that the Capitol trespassers were American Taliban. (Motto of The View: “Celebrating racially diverse stupidity since 1997! NOW, fatter than ever, with 50 percent more false positive COVID!!”)

I pledge, in the words of a man I once admired, to “confront them” and every other foul-spirited cretin of their ilk every chance I get.