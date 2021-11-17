A hypothetical bridge too far

President Biden went up to New Hampshire yesterday to celebrate the enactment of his trillion-dollar “infrastructure” monstrosity. Yes, some dare call it “infrastructure,” Biden among them. In the video clip below, Biden explains the merits of the bill with a hypothetical example. Would a Biden in full possession of his faculties have made quite such a fool of himself.

Probably. Self-awareness has never been one of his strong points. What are his strong points? In the words of the old Jack Benny joke, I’m thinking it over. Maybe lack of self-awareness is his strong point.