When I turned on our television to watch the World Series, Fox News came on. Before switching to regular Fox for the ballgame, I heard this exchange (from memory) between Tucker Carlson and his guest, Salena Zito:

Salena: This election is more of an insider-outsider election than a liberal-conservative one. And in an insider-outsider election, the party in power tends to lose.

Tucker: Yeah, especially when the party in power is destroying the country.