Biden’s physical

Yesterday, Joe Biden underwent a “routine physical” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Doctors pronounced Biden “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.” The Washington Post describes the minor ailments doctors found Biden to suffer from.

Did the exam include a test of Biden’s cognitive skill? Apparently not. Such a test is not part of a routing physical.

Moreover, if Biden had taken and passed a cognitive test, that result surely would have been reported, given growing concerns by the American public that Biden isn’t mentally up for the job of president. Very recent polling shows that around half of Americans don’t think Biden has what it takes mentally to be president. And in a September Pew Research Poll, 56 percent of respondents said that “mentally sharp” describes Biden not too well or not well at all. If either view is correct, Biden isn’t really “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

The Post’s report talks around the issue of Biden’s mental competency. It focuses on the president’s minor physical ailments, commends him for being transparent about his health, and states that “Biden’s [medical] report is coming earlier than some of his immediate predecessors [sic].”

That’s nice, I guess. However, it’s beside the point when you’re dealing with a president who turns 79 this weekend and who fumbles and stumbles whenever he speaks without reading and sometimes even when he is.