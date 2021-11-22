CNN does Winsome Sears (& vice versa)

I hadn’t heard of Winsome Sears until she appeared to acknowledge victory in her race for Virginia lieutenant governor on the evening of November 2. My immediate reaction was that a star is born. Of the politicians who spoke that night, she said what I most wanted to hear. Yesterday she appeared for a segment on CNN’s State of the Union with Dana Bash. Bash went in search of a cudgel with which to bash Sears and somehow landed on vaccines (see CNN story here). Neither our nor CNN’s State of the Union is good. However, I stand by my judgment on Winsome Sears.

CNN has posted the segment in unembeddable form here. Via Tim Haims/RealClearPolitics, I found it on YouTube and have posted it below.