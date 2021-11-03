Dems Remain Delusional

One might imagine that Democrats could reflect dispassionately on the results of yesterday’s elections, draw appropriate lessons from them, and emerge as more formidable competitors going forward. You might imagine that, but it won’t happen. Democrats have no capacity for such engagement with reality.

Thus, they tell us that Glenn Youngkin’s victory was a triumph of white supremacy. This is Larry Sabato, formerly a Democratic Party hack, now a Krugmanesque hysteric:

.@LarrySabato says, if @GlennYoungkin wins, it’ll be b/c of white power & accepting lies: “The operative word is…race. That is what matters…There’s a lot of…white backlash, white resistance, whatever you want to call it…We live in a post-factual era[.]” #VAgov pic.twitter.com/33KQvZNVkV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 1, 2021



Last night, MSNBC was must watch viewing for conservatives:

This is INSANE. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: “Critical Race Theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican.” pic.twitter.com/ARppUNUuGy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021



In liberal commentary, “white backlash” was the order of the day:

Virginia votes as poll expert says “white backlash” could power Republican win.

By promising at nearly every campaign stop to ban critical race theory, an advanced academic concept not taught in Virginia schools, Mr. Youngkin resurrected Republican race-baiting tactics in a state that once served as the capital of the Confederacy.

Expect this incendiary mix of children and racism to be chapter one of the Republican playbook in next year’s midterm elections for Congress.

It is hard to see how white backlash accounts for the election of a black lieutenant governor, the first black woman to win statewide office in Virginia, or a Hispanic attorney general. But Democrats don’t let facts get in the way of narrative, however delusional that narrative may be. More:

A Fox News voter analysis found that Youngkin carried Hispanic voters by a wide margin, 55%-44%. And he scored well with black voters:

Youngkin just flipped HD-75, a majority-black district https://t.co/NPEFd2WRRU — santi ruiz (@rSanti97) November 3, 2021



In a special election in Texas, a Hispanic Republican, John Lujan, carried a San Antonio House seat in a district that is 73% Latino, and that Joe Biden won by 14 points–despite, or possibly because of, Beto O’Rourke campaigning for his Democrat opponent.

Over the next year, Republicans will continue their efforts to win over minority voters, while Democrats will continue to babble incoherently about “racism.” Prospects are bright for 2022.

STEVE adds—One interesting result of the exit polls is that Youngkin nearly doubled Trump’s share of the black women’s vote:

Still waiting to see data on how much the Asian and Hispanic vote moved to Youngkin.

Incidentally, speaking of denial, here’s the NY Times front page today—was there an election yesterday? Maybe no one told them. . .

And these two tweets make my day: