Fake laughter not the best medicine

Does anyone recall the good old days of 2020, before the price of gasoline rose some 50 percent? We were maximizing the production of energy in the United States as a matter of national policy. Something happened in January 2021.

Biden Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm addressed the rising cost of gasoline yesterday in a Bloomberg interview (video below). Is there anything to be done? “That is hilarious,” she said and showed just how funny she found it. She seems to have taken a lesson or two from Kamala Harris in the department of fake laughter.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm laughs when asked about Biden's plans to bring gas prices down. "Ha ha ha. That is hilarious!" pic.twitter.com/0V0XCsVqDc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2021

UPDATE: The Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman took up the Grahnolm hilarity in his Best of the Web column yesterday:

[I]t wouldn’t take a magic wand to encourage more production in the U.S., which is blessed with vast untapped reserves of oil. Step one for Team Biden might be to stop urging Congress to spend more than half a trillion dollars to discourage the use of fossil fuels in favor of alternative energy sources. A strategy might also include approving pipelines instead of cancelling them, and approving rather than suspending oil leases on federal land in Alaska. Surely Ms. Granholm has figured out by now that the more global market share U.S. oil producers take, the less power OPEC has to set prices. During Friday’s interview, perhaps Ms. Granholm simply couldn’t help but laugh at the contradictions in her energy agenda. When she wasn’t on camera lamenting that OPEC wouldn’t agree to pump more oil, she was proposing costly schemes intended to offset such production [citing this Reuters story quoting Grahnolm about “poison[ing]” of the atmosphere by carbon dioxide]…. In the meantime, she and Mr. Biden are urging petro-dictators to make even more “poison.” Come to think of it, maybe this nonsensical policy really is kind of hilarious.

Freeman’s column fleshes out the point I was trying to make above.