Hiding Biden’s brain drain

New York Post columnist demonstrates how to write a topic sentence in “White House doctor is hiding Joe Biden’s brain drain.” Picking up the theme that Paul Mirengoff explored here, Devine begins her column: “President Biden went for a colonoscopy Friday and his doctor pronounced his brain is fine.”

It’s a theme that we have pursued in an emperor-is-naked kind of way. Although the mainstream media continue to prop Biden up, Biden’s mental debility is now widely perceived. I should like to think it is one more data point making out the decline of the mainstream media as well, but the press still wields power vastly disproportionate to its merits.