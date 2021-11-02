Posted on November 2, 2021 by Scott Johnson in Virginia governor's race

in the Virginia race, election day edition (2)

I’ve been following the Virginia gubernatorial campaign via Twitter. I have found it a valuable resource and thought it provided a good window onto the closing events of the campaign yesterday. Here are a few tweets.

The education issue is red hot in Loudon County. It’s a Democratic stronghold, but Youngkin will cut into the Democratic margin here. The question is how much.

I think Youngkin finished up in Virginia Beach. McAuliffe canceled the event he had scheduled in Virginia Beach.

Youngkin had a positive closing message. Will it be enough?

This “report” made me laugh.

McAuliffe’s closing message wasn’t only “Donald Trump,” per the Politico Playbook report in the adjacent post. It was also racial: Virginia has too many white teachers, etc. Inspirational!

The Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher points out McAuliffe’s changing take on Trump over 48 hours.

Mark Herring is the Democratic candidate for Virginia Attorney General. He tweeted out this photo of the event in Fairfax last night. Herring also campaigned together with McAuliffe in Richmond and Roanoke.

McAuliffe called on teachers’ union honcho Randi Weingarten to speak on his behalf at his final rally yesterday. I’m not sure of much, but I’m sure she won’t fix McAuliffe’s problem with parents on the issue of education in Virginia. I believe she’s the lady who helped close the schools and keep them closed for as long as possible. Does she think Virginia has too many white teachers?

The Hill reports that, in addition to Weingarten, McAuliffe also brought in the founder of the gun control group Mom’s Demand Action and AFSCME president Dolores Huerta. According to 2020 Census data, union membership in Virginia is only 4.4 percent of the workforce, but the unions represent electoral muscle beyond their numbers.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses