in the Virginia race, election day edition (2)

I’ve been following the Virginia gubernatorial campaign via Twitter. I have found it a valuable resource and thought it provided a good window onto the closing events of the campaign yesterday. Here are a few tweets.

The education issue is red hot in Loudon County. It’s a Democratic stronghold, but Youngkin will cut into the Democratic margin here. The question is how much.

Here to get a vibe check at the @GlennYoungkin rally in Loudoun County. There are hundreds of cars trying to get in. Standstill traffic winding through back roads. These are the people here so far: pic.twitter.com/rffELYwbUC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 2, 2021

I think Youngkin finished up in Virginia Beach. McAuliffe canceled the event he had scheduled in Virginia Beach.

What a homecoming! 2,056 Virginians gathered in Virginia Beach tonight to join our movement, and it was AMAZING. The momentum is with us, Virginia. GO VOTE tomorrow! 🗳️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cX3Ah8HPFw — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) November 2, 2021

Youngkin had a positive closing message. Will it be enough?

"I'm a kid that was washing dishes and taking out trash in the beach when I was 15 years old, and I'm running to actually fill an office that was held by Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson. "I want to thank you for considering hiring me," says @GlennYoungkin pic.twitter.com/rX933H6sDQ — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 2, 2021

This “report” made me laugh.

omg yall, I'm at a glenn youngkin event RIGHT NOW and you won't believe what is happening pic.twitter.com/7BmY6apYig — PoliMath (@politicalmath) November 2, 2021

McAuliffe’s closing message wasn’t only “Donald Trump,” per the Politico Playbook report in the adjacent post. It was also racial: Virginia has too many white teachers, etc. Inspirational!

Terry McAuliffe closes his campaign with the message that there are too many white teachers in Virginia schools. He wants to reduce the number of white teachers in order to "make everybody feel comfortable."pic.twitter.com/E0VwLh7MkX — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 1, 2021

The Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher points out McAuliffe’s changing take on Trump over 48 hours.

McAuliffe Saturday vs. McAuliffe Monday pic.twitter.com/tzk42Nc9Yo — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 2, 2021

Mark Herring is the Democratic candidate for Virginia Attorney General. He tweeted out this photo of the event in Fairfax last night. Herring also campaigned together with McAuliffe in Richmond and Roanoke.

McAuliffe called on teachers’ union honcho Randi Weingarten to speak on his behalf at his final rally yesterday. I’m not sure of much, but I’m sure she won’t fix McAuliffe’s problem with parents on the issue of education in Virginia. I believe she’s the lady who helped close the schools and keep them closed for as long as possible. Does she think Virginia has too many white teachers?

Wait, what? The night before the election in VA where education might be the top issue, McAuliffe is campaigning with the woman who shut down schools for 18 months? https://t.co/fBH4nFyqiv — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 2, 2021

The Hill reports that, in addition to Weingarten, McAuliffe also brought in the founder of the gun control group Mom’s Demand Action and AFSCME president Dolores Huerta. According to 2020 Census data, union membership in Virginia is only 4.4 percent of the workforce, but the unions represent electoral muscle beyond their numbers.