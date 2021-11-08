John Ratcliffe on the Russia hoax

Maria Bartiromo has tracked the Clinton/Russia hoax all along the way on her daily FOX Business morning show and weekly on FNC’s Sunday Morning Futures. Yesterday she interviewed former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to comment on developments in the Durham investigation.

I have no expectations concerning the investigation and only hope to be pleasantly surprised. Not so Ratcliffe. Having seen the intelligence, he knows where the bodies are buried and anticipates that Durham will dig them up. Indeed, Ratcliffe explains that he has turned over documents showing Durham where the bodies are buried. I found Ratcliffe’s comments of interest and thought readers who may have missed the segment might want to see it.