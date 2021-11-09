Learning to Love Inflation

The Biden administration’s official position on the inflation that is now robbing Americans of purchasing power, to a greater degree than seen in the last 30 years: it’s good for you!

Recalling how well inflation went over with voters in 1980, I seriously doubt that this spin can sell. But it’s apparently the best the Democrats can muster. Via InstaPundit:

“Vote for us, we’re the party of inflation!” said no political party, ever. But evidently the Democrats will give it a go.

Coincidentally, one week from today my organization will unveil 33 billboards around the Twin Cities, highlighting skyrocketing prices of basic commodities like gasoline, bacon and home heating. I am pretty sure that no one driving past our billboards will consider their message to be good news.