Posted on November 8, 2021 by John Hinderaker in Inflation

Learning to Love Inflation

The Biden administration’s official position on the inflation that is now robbing Americans of purchasing power, to a greater degree than seen in the last 30 years: it’s good for you!

Recalling how well inflation went over with voters in 1980, I seriously doubt that this spin can sell. But it’s apparently the best the Democrats can muster. Via InstaPundit:

“Vote for us, we’re the party of inflation!” said no political party, ever. But evidently the Democrats will give it a go.

Coincidentally, one week from today my organization will unveil 33 billboards around the Twin Cities, highlighting skyrocketing prices of basic commodities like gasoline, bacon and home heating. I am pretty sure that no one driving past our billboards will consider their message to be good news.

