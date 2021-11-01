Let’s Go Greta!

What global climate summit would be complete without marvel climate superhero Greta Thunberg? And here she is, actually saying something I mostly agree with—that the proceedings inside the official conference hall are a joke:

So as you can see, Greta is a Serious Person. How serious? Scroll to the 1 minute mark of this two-minute video, and be prepared for the most super-cringe ever:

Actually, once again I kinda agree with her: these climate circuses richly deserve to get Rickrolled. But this is the person the mainstream media goes gaga over, while wondering why the public increasingly has contempt for them.