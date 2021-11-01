Posted on November 1, 2021 by Steven Hayward in Climate

Let’s Go Greta!

What global climate summit would be complete without marvel climate superhero Greta Thunberg? And here she is, actually saying something I mostly agree with—that the proceedings inside the official conference hall are a joke:

So as you can see, Greta is a Serious Person.  How serious? Scroll to the 1 minute mark of this two-minute video, and be prepared for the most super-cringe ever:

Actually, once again I kinda agree with her: these climate circuses richly deserve to get Rickrolled. But this is the person the mainstream media goes gaga over, while wondering why the public increasingly has contempt for them.

Responses