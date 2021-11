Oh, my. (P)resident Joe Biden was caught falling asleep at the climate summit in Glasgow this morning, but I can’t really blame him. As you watch this two-minute clip, listen to the drivel being offered by the speaker. Falling asleep seems like the best remedy, as well as the most suitable alternative to suicide.

An aide helpfully awakens him—somewhat. I wonder if he said, “Wake up, Brandon.”

P.S. I think Australia’s Sky News grasps the situation: