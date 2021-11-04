Loose Ends (142)

• See if you can spot the irony in this news story (I’ll help by putting it in boldface):

Boston school principal left unconscious, hospitalized after alleged attack by student A principal of a Boston public school was left unconscious and hospitalized on Wednesday after she was allegedly attacked by a 16-year-old female student in front of other staff and students, according to reports. Patricia Lampron, 61, the principal at Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School, was on the ground being cared for by another staff member when Boston police arrived. She was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to WBZ-TV. She reportedly suffered a head injury and broken ribs in the alleged attack. Another unnamed staff member was also allegedly assaulted.

Doesn’t sound very “inclusive” to me, unless “inclusion” now means putting up with violent students.

• Rachel Maddow is transitioning into being a grief counselor for the left:

In 2021 elections, Biden out-performs past 30 years of first-year presidents Rachel Maddow points out the pattern in recent history of first year presidents going all the way back to George H.W. Bush losing the governorship of Virginia and New Jersey to the opposing party, and since Democrats actually won New Jersey, losing in Virginia doesn’t necessarily warrant a freak out no matter what the Beltway media says.

“Yeah, sure, we lost, and voters told us we’re unpopular, but we scored more points than the last time we lost!”

Don’t ever change MSNBC:

• Proposition: If Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo didn’t exist, Steve Bannon would have had to create them in a laboratory. Please please Democrats, keep listening to these people, especially DiAngelo:

• Chaser: I am so enjoying this clueless Tweet from a chief NY Times Twit: