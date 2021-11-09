Loose Ends (143)

• Just when you think the Climatista Cult can’t get any crazier (like just yesterday), naturally it does:

70% of Americans experiencing climate change anxiety and depression, survey finds SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A new survey shows that 70% of Americans are now very or somewhat worried about global warming as more and more of them show signs of anxiety or depression as a result of that worry. Noah Oderberg is a psychologist working in Oakland. He says “You may have heard of PTSD- post traumatic stress disorder. A psychiatrist came up with pre-PTSD because it’s not a trauma that’s already occurred. It’s a fear of a future trauma so it’s this new idea. And it involves anxiety and depression.” He’s seeing more and more people bringing up the subject of global warming in therapy citing feelings of sadness and despair.

Chaser: More and more leftists cite climate change and other fashionable paranoias as reasons not to have children. I want to reinforce this view. Much better for the future of humanity if leftists don’t reproduce.

• Speaking of cultists, news out of Hollywood is that Leo diCaprio is close to signing on to play one-time Bay Area Democratic Party favorite Jim Jones in a movie about Jones and Jonestown. If the deal does come to pass, the casting is perfect, since diCaprio has already drunk the climate change Kool Aid.

• Where’s Gavin? California’s governor, the winsome Newsom, has disappeared. He abruptly canceled plans to attend the Glasgow Gas Grope over climate change at the end of last month, and hasn’t been seen for more than 10 days. His office initially said that he was attending to some “family matters,” and now claims that he was working in the capitol several of the last few days, but the media seems uninterested in corroborating that claim, or staking out the French Laundry. For that matter, has anyone checked the Appalachian Trail?

• Someone else who seems to be in the Democratic Party’s Witness Protection Program is Vice President Harris. She’s off to Paris this week “for a series of fence-mending meetings and high-profile, symbolic events,” as the Washington Post describes it. “Symbolic events” is perfect for our symbolic V.P. Maybe the French will keep her? A nation that swooned over Jerry Lewis movies just might like her giggle-cackle act.

Meanwhile, “progressives” are said to be unhappy with the Harris-Biden Administration. You just hate to see this happen (according to Shane Goldmacher of the New York Times):

Now, nearly 10 months into his presidency, some of Mr. Biden’s most loyal contributors and top fund-raisers are feeling neglected if not outright cast aside, according to more than 30 interviews with Democratic donors, fund-raisers and the operatives who work with them. With the loss of the Virginia governorship this week making plain the darkening political climate for Democrats, the White House has accumulated precious little good will among some of the party’s most important financiers.

Their frustrations also include impatience with the pace of substantive policy changes: One of the party’s top donors is now signaling he is planning to withhold funds entirely over the languishing of voting-rights legislation. . . “There’s no outreach whatsoever,” said one bundler who raised money during the primary. “Nonexistent,” said two other early Biden bundlers. “People feel hung out to dry,” said a fourth Democratic fund-raiser who raised money for Mr. Biden.

Poor lonely progressives. It breaks your heart to hear such tales of unrequited love.

This paragraph is also interesting:

There was widespread agreement that the Biden team had failed to provide meaningful outreach or ways for most big contributors to engage or help in the first months of the administration. The reception has been so chilly that some donors have started to presume that Mr. Biden is simply not planning to run for re-election in 2024, finding few other reasonable explanations for neglecting a core constituency.

Finally, this bit at the end offers more confirmation of the hypothesis that “progressivism” is simply the dominant form of status consciousness on the left these days:

As donors tracked the action on Capitol Hill and in the governor’s race in Virginia, there has been another, less pressing matter that some have also been watching: whether there will be holiday parties this year at the White House, which donors are typically invited to, along with a chance for a photo with the president. The decision, according to people briefed on the matter, remains under discussion.