Media convicted [With Bee Update]

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges this afternoon, but the Democrats’ media adjunct was by the same token convicted of just about every form of malpractice and misconduct that is conceivable in such a case. The video mashup below addresses the theme that Rittenhouse “crossed state lines” yada yada.

The video vividly depicts the media analogue of the mob that consumed Kenosha in August 2020. The Democrats and their media adjunct supported the mob and the riots while trashing Rittenhouse. Joe Biden and others falsely defamed Rittenhouse as a “white supremacist.” As Garry Trudeau put it in his Doonesbury strip back in the day, they are guilty, guilty, guilty.

Video via Matt Taibbi & Matt Orfalea/Substack.

JOHN adds: The Babylon Bee draws an entertaining parallel:

Rittenhouse, Sandmann Agree To Share Joint Custody Of CNN https://t.co/LpxYmWpKn3 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 19, 2021



We can only hope.