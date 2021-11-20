Podcast: The 3WHH, Wobbly Wheels Edition

This week’s review of the news begins with the two huge stories that broke Friday—the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse (which is causing grief counselors for leftists to work overtime again), and the House passage of Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” spendathon. The latter story may seem like a Biden/Democrat triumph, but in fact a closer look shows that this may come to be seen as the week when the wobbly wheels of the Biden administration began to come off completely.

Lucretia and I review the whole scene, starting with the reaction to the Rittenhouse acquittal, but then moving to my theory about what the civil war inside the White House over Kamala Harris really means, and the warning signs all of this should be sending to Democrats. As Thomas Byrne Edsall advised in the New York Times, Democrats shouldn’t panic right now—they should be “going into shock.” (Ditto from Ruy Teixiera—another rare progressive who gets it.)

From there we survey the willful cluelessness of the major media, from the Times to NBC News, along with wondering whether David Brooks (actual headline: “Joe Biden Is Succeeding“) has decided to become a parody of himself at long last. Also this week: Sen. John Kennedy has found a new “butthole professor” (Saule Omarova) to pick on, and the left immediately lit up the old McCarthyism bonfire.

We round out this week’s episode with some fresh schadenfreude over the meltdown of the College Democrats, and my latest example of “social science” in the university today. (Plus some speculation about who is behind a mystery cheap whisky that I like.)

