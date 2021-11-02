This is one of the most grotesque instances of racism I have seen in a long time–not just racism in the public schools, but racism, period. It comes from Wayzata, Minnesota, one of the Twin Cities’ wealthiest (and whitest) suburbs. A book called Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness, supposedly suitable for grades 4 through 6, is on Wayzata’s Reading List and apparently is being used in some other Minnesota schools as well. This is not a local publication; I assume it crops up in schools across the country.

My friend Kendall Qualls called this to our attention. It has to be seen to be believed:

Satan is offering a white kid a bargain. This is the text:

Contract binding you to WHITENESS. You get: * stolen land * stolen riches * special favors WHITENESS gets: * to mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors, loved ones and all fellow humans of COLOR. * your soul Sign below

Kendall comments, “Bigotry is wrong regardless of ethnicity.” True. And this is an extreme case. Did the segregated schools of the 1950s in Mississippi and Alabama produce anything remotely approaching the racism of this text? Not that I know of. How about readers published for white children in the antebellum South? Did they contain anything this nakedly racist? Maybe someone can find a similarly awful example, but I won’t hold my breath.

The author of this monstrosity is Anastasia Higginbotham. Contrary to what you might assume, she is not beyond the pale. Her web site indicates that she has been published in a number of venues, including the New York Times and the Huffington Post, and that Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness “tackles white supremacy and was named a 2019 International Children’s Library White Raven Book.”

White supremacy? When whites rise above number 17 in the Census Bureau’s median income data, maybe we can talk about white supremacy. Until then, forget it.

The problem we have in the U.S. is not white supremacy, it is leftist supremacy. Leftists control nearly all of our institutions, including, with only occasional exceptions, the public schools. Leftists are doing their best to infect our young people with their poisonous racism. Happily, America’s parents are waking up to what is going on. What we see today in Virginia, win or lose, is only a faint precursor of the earthquake that is soon to come.