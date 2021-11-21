Report: Wisconsin mass killer had just been released on cash bail

On Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a driver sped his vehicle into a holiday parade. He injured at least 23 people and left multiple people dead, according to city officials.

Karol Markiewicz of the New York Post reports that the police are holding a suspect. She says he is Darrell E. Brooks, a black male in his late 30s.

Nick Arama at Red State provides the following information about the suspect:

If you search the name provided by Markowicz, the person is a convicted felon with a long criminal record who was released on $1,000 cash bail for his latest charges on November 19, just two days ago.

Another source, the website Heavy, adds this information about the suspect:

Darrell Brooks Jr. raps under the name MathBoi Fly. A red SUV can be seen in one music video [it was a red SUV that plowed into the crowd on Sunday.] Brooks has an extremely long criminal history including open cases. Darrell E. Brooks Jr. of 19th Street has open charges filed November 5, 2021, in Milwaukee courts for resisting an officer (misdemeanor), felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety (felony) with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct and battery (both misdemeanors, also with domestic abuse assessments.) He posted $1,000 cash bail on November 19, 2021. That’s despite the fact he has another open felony case in Milwaukee County, from 2020. That case is for second-degree recklessly endangering safety – felony with use of a dangerous weapon (two counts) and possessing firearm convicted of a felony (felony charge.) The case was filed in July 2020, but it remains pending. He has these prior convictions: Bail jumping (misdemeanor) and marijuana possession (misdemeanor).

Marijuana possession second plus offense (felony). 2011.

Obstruct an officer (misdemeanor). 2005 and 2003.

Marijuana possession (felony). 2002.

Substantial battery (felony). 1999. He has a lengthy arrest history. Read it here.

One should never rush to judgment in the hours immediately after a horrific incident like this one. But if the preliminary information cited above is accurate, this is yet another example — an especially tragic one — of America’s under-incarceration problem.