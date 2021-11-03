Speaking of methane

President Biden emitted a massive amount of verbal methane in his press conference on the second day of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Listening to him, I thought a mind is a terrible thing to lose. Biden has made himself a member in good standing of what Melanie Phillips calls “The tragi-comic climate doomsday cult.”

Here is a paragraph I have taken more or less at random from the White House transcript of his remarks (video below):

We had a great meeting today, where we sat and talked about the whole focus of my Build Back Better initiative, which is adopted by the — by the G7 — was that everything should be focused on — as we help with the infrastructure of the rest of the world, which needs it badly — focused on climate. Climate.

He hasn’t completely lost it. He still has the capacity to think like a commissar. This is chilling: “You know, we know that this is — this must be a whole-of-society effort.” That’s what John Kerry tells him anyway.

Biden wants us to know he’s got a handle on the climate. We will lower the planetary temperature:

Glasgow must start — be the start, as I — you’re tired of hearing me say it — but a decisive decade of action so we can keep a limit of 1.5 degrees within the reach of us and the rest of the world.

Are we still worried about global warming? I thought we were now engaged in moderation of the climate’s ups and downs.

Biden fielded a question on inflation and turned in this incredible performance in response:

Well, look, first of all, the significant reason why prices are up is because of COVID affecting the supply chain. I mean, I know you — I’m not trying to be instructive; I know you know this. Number one. Number two, if you take a look at, you know, gas prices and you take a look at oil prices, that is a consequence of, thus far, the refusal of Russia or the OPEC nations to pump more oil. And we’ll see what happens on that score sooner than later. Number three, I think if you take a look at what we’re talking about — you look to this coming Thanksgiving — you know, we’re in a situation where we find that we are in a very different circumstance. Last Thanksgiving, you know, I — as I said, this year, we’re working on the supply chain issue. But last Thanksgiving, I sat down with my wife, my daughter, and my son-in-law. This Thanksgiving, we’re all in a very different circumstance. Things are a hell of a lot better, and the wages have gone up higher — faster than inflation. And we have generated real economic growth. It doesn’t mean these dislocations aren’t real. They do affect people’s lives. For example, one of the reasons why I decided to talk about the need to deal with the operation and the gouging that occurs in some of the pricing of beef and chicken and other things is that that’s why I think I indi- –that’s why I indicated to you we’re going to look at whether or not there’s a violation of antitrust laws and what they’re doing. So, there’s a lot to look at. But the bottom line is that I think that — and anyone who would prefer, as bad as things are in terms of prices helping — hurting families now, trade this Thanksgiving for last Thanksgiving.

Reduction of methane emissions was a motif in Biden’s remarks. He’s got methane on the brain. See if you can reduce the methane in the verbal fog here:

And so, I think the fact that America showed up — America showed up and decided to lead and lay out clearly what it wished to do. For example, you know, as I said, the mere fact that we were able to, you know, go from 7 or 8 people — or countries talking about — or maybe it was as high as 14; I don’t remember the original number — to deal with the whole notion of methane. You know, now 100 nations have signed on — 100 nations. A hundred nations have signed on to reduce methane by 30 percent by 3030 [2030]. That is — and methane is 25 times more toxic to the environment than CO2. So, we’re making real progress.

Biden also predicted a Democratic victory in Virginia, but didn’t want to claim credit.