The Cuomo way to wealth

Disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo hasn’t been much in the news lately. You may accordingly have missed the release of the state Assembly report on some of Cuomo’s misconduct in office. It is the subject of Michael Goodwin’s New York Post column “No end to how low Andrew Cuomo will go.” Referring to the report’s findings, Goodwin notes:

Key among those is showing how Cuomo overruled Department of Health employees and reduced the number of reported nursing-home deaths by about 35 percent on the very days he was negotiating the contract for his book deal on pandemic leadership. The timing persuasively makes the case that Cuomo struck it rich with the deception, with his book contract [for American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Panic] worth at least $5.2 million and potentially as much as $6.4 million. If the truth had been known, it’s hard to imagine that the publisher, Crown, a division of Penguin Random House, would have agreed to pay so much. It’s possible there might not have been a book at all. In effect, the fabricated death totals were a lucrative lie for Cuomo.

I doubt that Cuomo needed to lie to get his book deal, but I’m sure it didn’t hurt and he’s just that kind of guy. Someone really ought to write a book about how Cuomo faked his way through the Covid-19 panic that he amplified and exploited with the invaluable assistance of the media adjunct of the Democratic Party.