Victor Davis Hanson’s important new book is The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism, and Globalization Are Destroying the Idea of America, published by Basic Books on October 5. Victor is a learned man who applies his learning to the present discontents in the book and in his interview with Peter Robinson (video below). The Hoover Institution/Uncommon Knowledge post includes both the video and podcast forms of the interview with this apt summary:

As is typical whenever Dr. Hanson joins us, this interview covers a wide spectrum of topics and references, including the Acts of the Apostles, immigration, Jim Crow laws, primary tribal identities, the suburban everyman, the shrinking middle class, and JFK’s “Ich bin ein Berliner” speech. It’s a bracing conversation with a scholar who has an incredible breadth of interests and knowledge.

Among the many prominent citizens who have recommended the book is our own Steve Hayward. Steve writes:

The great glory of the democratic revolution of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries was extending the blessings of citizenship to anyone and everyone who embraced the principles and responsibilities of self-governing nations. As Victor Davis Hanson explains, by subtle degrees we’re reversing course, through a deliberate attempt to dilute and eventually erase national identity, sovereignty, borders, and the meaningful content of citizenship itself. But if everyone is a “citizen of everywhere,” it means they are citizens of nowhere, with the return of autocratic rule the final result. The hour is late, and we have Hanson to thank for this capacious account of what we need to recover.

Highly recommended.