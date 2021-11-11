The (No) Keystone COP

Apparently the UN climate summit in Glasgow is still going on, long past the scene where Ferris Bueller comes out of the shower after the credits have finished asking “You’re still here? Go home!”

Most of the heads of state, and even some old codger named Obama, have long ago left and gone home, but fortunately Nancy Pelosi is on the spot to fill the void, though I did have to check to make sure this wasn’t the Babylon Bee:

Pelosi Says Women Face Particular Dangers From Climate Change House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stated that climate change poses a greater risk to women than men across the world. “[Climate change] is the existential threat of our time,” Pelosi remarked Tuesday at COP26, the ongoing United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, according to The New York Times. “It’s a threat multiplier that amplifies and accelerates existing inequities. Eighty percent of people displaced by climate change globally are women.”

Apparently Tuesday was “gender day” at COP 26, so it makes sense. Though this paragraph is fun:

The information cited by Pelosi appeared to originate from a 2018 U.N. report that referenced the 80% figure, but it is unclear which study the statistic came from. The report further concluded that women tend to be harmed more than men during cataclysmic climate events because they remain in the home while men are “out in the open” and cultural gender roles “sometimes limit women’s abilities to make quick decisions.”

Wait—I’m still thinking this whole conference is one giant writers’ room meeting for the Babylon Bee. It’s the only explanation that makes sense. How else to account for headlines like this:

How come climate justice is not being achieved? Looks like it is Saudi sabotage:

But as predicted here last week, once all the brave talk about how “the time for words is over,” there would be a tussle over the non-binding words COP 26 would actually put forth. Hence, no surprise here:

Expect the whole thing to take the same cycle as the previous 25, as explained here by our friends at the Global W arming Policy Foundation over in the UK: