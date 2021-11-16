This Year’s Most Stunning Poll Finding

We noted here a WaPo/ABC poll that showed Republicans with a 10-point lead among registered voters on the generic Congressional question. That was the widest GOP lead in the 40-year history of that poll, and one might have suspected that it was an outlier.

But today, Rasmussen Reports released even more remarkable results. Rasmussen finds the GOP up by 13 points, 51%-38%, on the generic Congressional ballot, among likely voters. Republicans lead by 22 points among independents. With 17% of independents undecided, that lead could grow. Also notable is that 30% of blacks say they would vote Republican if the election were held today.

Barring a major Democratic comeback, numbers like these foretell a massive GOP sweep next year.