Trump vs. Biden, the Rematch

Yesterday Rasmussen published this stunning poll result: in a national survey, Donald Trump beats Joe Biden by a whopping 13 points in a rerun of the 2020 election:

While most voters aren’t looking forward to a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024, it’s clear that the Republican would be favored. Forty-five percent (45%) of voters would choose Trump if the election were held today, while only 32% would vote to reelect Biden. Seventeen percent (17%) say they’d vote for some other candidate.

There is a lot of buyer’s remorse among Biden voters:

Only 69% of those who say they voted for Biden last year would vote for him again if the election were held today. Eight percent (8%) of Biden’s 2020 voters would switch to Trump, who would get 83% support from those who voted for him last year. Seventeen percent (17%) of those who voted for Biden and 11% who voted for Trump last year would support some other candidate if the next election were held today.

It isn’t hard to see why a lot of Biden voters would change their minds. Afghanistan was a turning point, and Bidenflation is a huge political as well as economic problem. Beyond that, I think the most fundamental point is that in November 2020, as a result of Biden’s basement campaign and the press’s covering for him, lots of people didn’t realize that Biden is not a normally functioning human being. Now seeing him in action must be a shock to millions.

Of course, Republicans shouldn’t get cocky about this sort of result as we look ahead to 2024. The Democrats won’t be dumb enough to run Joe Biden again. They have other problems, like what to do with Kamala Harris. But dealing with Joe Biden will not be one of them.

Let’s hope the GOP doesn’t go along with Trump’s desire for a 2020 rerun, either. Voters want to look forward, not back. In three years, the Democrats’ 2020 shenanigans may still be Trump’s biggest concern, but it won’t be the voters’. 2024 is a long way off, but I think that if the Republicans run a backward-looking Trump and the Democrats run a forward-looking candidate, the forward-looking candidate likely will win. Especially if he is less than 75 years old.