Two footnotes to last night

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in New Jersey by 16 points in 2020. Incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy has only today pulled into a slight lead over Jack Ciattarelli in his race for reelection with 50 percent of the vote. The red wave that rolled into New Jersey had some surprising currents. The tweet below comes from last night and stands up — see “How a truck driver spent $153 on his N.J. election campaign to likely dethrone a political kingpin” — as I write late in the afternoon on the day after the election. Analyze this.

NJ state senate president gonna lose to some rando who ran no campaign. He has no website, this is from Facebook. pic.twitter.com/Oq4yVlzZcq — BrianElections (@BrianElections) November 3, 2021

Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is in a good mood the day after his upset of Terry McAuliffe. On a story that has preoccupied me, Youngkin extends his thanks to the Lincoln Project for its contribution to his election. The Democratic operative behind the Lincoln Project hoax wants it to be known that “the poorly conceived stunt always intended to be transparent that its intent was to link Youngkin to Trump and the infamous Charlottesville protests and that its author was indeed the Never Trump Republican operation the Lincoln Project…” Maybe it depends on the meaning of “Republican operation.”