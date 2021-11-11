Vincent Van Dough in NY

The New York Post puts Hunter Biden on its cover with the headline VINCENT VAN DOUGH: Hunter Biden’s corrupt art show opens in NYC. The companions story inside runs under the headline “Hunter Biden makes flashy NYC art scene debut at gallery show for his pricey paintings.” In its morning email summary the Post adds a headline pun: “In the Monet.”

The story notes that the asking price runs up to $500,000, but adds that no sales were made at the opening, which was a social event. The Post also reports that the paper landed a jab during the event:

Hunter Biden, who wore dark blue jeans and a forest green shirt-style jacket, left around 9 p.m. and got defensive when The Post asked whether he’d gotten back his infamous laptop computer since it was seized by the FBI after being left at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. “There’s always a smart-ass in the bunch,” he snarked after initially flashing a tight grim. Cohen, who wore a full-length, military green leather coat and a long black leather skirt with a dangerously high slit in the front, then jokingly chimed in, “It doesn’t exist.” That claim belied her hubby’s admission earlier this year that the abandoned hardware “certainly” could be his.

The Post lands a few more jabs in the story:

In October 2019, The Post exclusively revealed that a hard drive holding the contents of the computer contained a trove of emails detailing Hunter Biden’s controversial overseas business dealings, as well as explicit photos and videos. One especially raunchy video appeared to show him smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman. Hunter Biden has since revealed that he’s under investigation for possible tax fraud and he told “CBS This Morning” in April that he had no plans to strike a plea deal.

