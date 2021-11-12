Posted on November 12, 2021 by Scott Johnson in Media, Minnesota

With Justice and Drew

I was on the Justice and Drew morning show on KTLK AM 1130 this morning with Minneapolis attorney Jeff O’Brien for the two-hour Friday “roundtable.” I have heard from readers, friends, and listeners with comments and questions following up on our discussion on the show this morning. The podcast version of the roundtable is posted below for readers who might find it of interest. In addition to Alpha News (on whose board I sit) and the Center of the American Experiment (which John Hinderaker heads), I find Justice and Drew to be the most important source of Minnesota news and commentary. With producer Samantha Sansevere, Jon and Drew do a good job of entertainment as well.

