Looking around on YouTube over the weekend for videos illustrating Michael Nesmith’s career in music, I came across Steve Hayward’s 2014 Hillsdale College lecture titled “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Global Warming.” Video of the lecture was posted here on YouTube (embedded below).

Steve adapted the the title of his lecture from the musical that introduced the comic Roman playwright Plautus to Broadway with a little help from Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart as well as songs by Stephen Sondheim. An alternative title for Steve’s lecture might take off from the Nick Lowe song made famous by Elvis Costello — “(What’s So Funny ’bout) Peace, Love, and Global Warming?”

Steve’s lecture has now gone over 1,000,000 views. Congratulations are in order. Perhaps even more surprising, it is still available on YouTube, although the authorities have imposed a UN Climate Action link on it.

The points Steve made in 2014 seem to me mostly to apply even more so now. Yesterday I asked Steve if the point he made about the falsification of climate models near the top of his lecture is still accurate. He responded that his point is “still basically accurate. There have been a few developments since that lecture, but they all tend in the same direction of concluding the climatistas continue to overestimate the future.” He has promised to append a comment to this post explaining a few of the recent developments.