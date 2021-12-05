A Prog Rock Footnote

It never fails that any item about prog rock (like my short podcast on Friday) will bring out the haters, as well as fans, like this fellow over on Ricochet:

Mr. Hageman is clearly a great American!

Meanwhile, I think I’ve got a way to maximize the reader hate: I’m doing to do a video of a European soccer match overlaid with a prog rock musical soundtrack.

Another commenter over on Ricochet brings to my attention these two Genesis renditions featuring mostly violin, one of them being a title I featured, “After the Ordeal,” and a second title, “Entangled” (from Trick of the Tail) which features lyrics in the original, but stands up here as a very nice instrumental. I’ll go with “Entangled” first:

For some reason I can get the YouTube video of “After the Ordeal” to embed here, so if you want to listen, click on the link here, or go back to the Ricochet post.

By the way, I am persuaded by a reader/commenter that I am wrong to attribute the unfortunate turn Genesis took at the end of the 1970s to Peter Gabriel’s departure, and that it was Steve Hackett’s departure later that really ended their prog glory days. I should have divined this since I noted how Hackett keeps the old stuff alive better than the occasionally reconstituted Genesis of today.