A Smollett Postscript

Paul has commented below on the unsurprising Smollett verdict. Here I merely want to contrast two perspectives among blacks about the whole Smollett Affair.

First, Black Lives Matter, which issued a statement a couple days ago, while the trial was still under way, that includes this passage:

In our commitment to abolition, we can never believe police, especially the Chicago Police Department (CPD) over Jussie Smollett, a Black man who has been courageously present, visible, and vocal in the struggle for Black freedom. While policing at-large is an irredeemable institution, CPD is notorious for its long and deep history of corruption, racism, and brutality. From the murders of Fred Hampton and Mark Clark, to the Burge tortures, to the murder of Laquan McDonald and subsequent cover-up, to the hundreds of others killed by Chicago police over the years and the thousands who survived abuse, Chicago police consistently demonstrate that they are among the worst of the worst. Police lie and Chicago police lie especially. Black Lives Matter will continue to work towards the abolition of police and every unjust system.

Oh-kay.

Then’s there’s Dave Chappelle. I’ve been saying lately that the Woke McCarthyism of our time can be summarized with the question, “Are you now or have you ever been amused by Dave Chappelle?” Anyway, here’s his take on the Jussie Smollett Affair from two years ago. (Yes, very STRONG language warning, but spare me your complaints about supposed Power Line comment standards hypocrisy: the point is—the news value here is who is likely to be closer to real black opinion: BLM, or Chappelle?)