The Supreme Court has set a special session to hear oral argument in vaccine mandate cases on January 7. The cases to be heard involve the OSHA vaccine mandate that I wrote about last week here (decided by the Sixth Circuit in a 2-1 opinion) and the CMS mandate promulgated as to health care workers (essentially stayed in the Fifth Circuit and the Eighth Circuit; the Faegre Drinker firm at which both John and I worked has a good update on the litigation involving the CMS vaccine mandate here).

The AP story on the Supreme Court orders setting oral argument is here. The orders are referred to by the AP and others as an “announcement.” The cryptic Supreme Court orders setting the oral argument of the applications for stay submitted to Justices Kavanaugh and Alito are posted here and here.

To be continued…