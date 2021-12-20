A Voice In the Wilderness

In the corrupt wasteland of higher education, Mitch Daniels, former Governor of Indiana and now President of Purdue University, has long stood out as a beacon of common sense. His leadership was tested when a Chinese student at Purdue spoke out in favor of freedom. In China, and sadly in today’s academic world, that is a dangerous thing to do.

President Daniels tells the story in his letter to Purdue students, staff and faculty (“President Daniels responds to Chinese student’s harassment”):

“…will need to pursue their education elsewhere.” If every college and university president backed free speech so forthrightly, our world–our academic world, anyway–would be a very different place.