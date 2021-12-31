A Year of Futility

You could describe 2021 that way in a number of respects, but for now let’s stick to covid. Kevin Roche looks back at 2021 and forward to 2022:

[I]f I had to pick one word to describe 2021 and the epidemic, it would be disappointing. We all hoped and expected to be done with this by now. It isn’t the vaccines that are the most disappointing aspect, they actually are performing better than I might have anticipated. It is the persistent stupidity and terrorism of so many political and health leaders. Engaging in the same dumb and futile efforts to suppress a respiratory virus–-masking, distancing, closing schools and businesses, telling people to stay home, test incessantly to no real purpose and continuing the same despicable terror tactics to cow the population into submission. … So will things be any better as we head into the Moronic phase of the epidemic? What will 2022 bring? I really don’t know. The truisms I have known and stated since the start should now be apparent to everyone. You are not, we are not, going to suppress a respiratory virus. It will be here, we will have to adapt to that, and we can’t destroy our society in that adaptation effort.

How futile are government efforts to suppress a respiratory virus? This story sums it up well:

❄️ Polar researchers in remote Antarctica have fallen victim to coronavirus, despite taking strict health precautions, being fully vaccinated and miles from civilization https://t.co/Cpo7XjxbtY — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 30, 2021



Kevin thinks that political realities will finally write finis to the epidemic in 2022:

[E]ventually those I consider the realists will prevail, partly because of the political situation described below. The administration of floundering bozos who currently run the country are desperate to get out of the epidemic. Nothing, literally nothing is going right for them and they can’t really highlight other issues (although what winning issues the whackos fantasize they have is beyond the ken of mortal man, or woman) until they can declare an end to and victory over the epidemic. You can read the tea leaves from Fauci, Walensky, et al, the political stooges of the White House. Backtracking as fast as they can from their former rigid orthodoxy about how the epidemic had to be handled. Suddenly PCR tests aren’t reliable indicators of infectiousness and maybe every hospitalization and death attributed to CV-19 actually wasn’t caused by it. Two Democrat governors have said very clearly that mask mandates are worthless and masks do nothing to stop the spread. I am shocked that they were not instantly struck down with lightening bolts for such heretical apostasy to the mask religion. The mass media, which is slavishly devoted to the interests of the progressive wing of the Dumocrat party, is even publishing articles about the need to move on.

I would offer another piece of evidence: even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a veritable tuning fork reflecting the zeitgeist on the Left, has figured out that the days of masks and PCR tests will soon be over. AOC pictured dining maskless in Miami Beach as Omicron cases soar.

If you can’t beat Ron DeSantis–and the Democrats’ efforts to smear Florida’s governor have fallen flat–you might as well join him. Just in time for the midterms.