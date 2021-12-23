Americans Don’t Buy the Democrats’ Line on Election Integrity

Democrats insist that there was little or no cheating in the 2020 election, and that election integrity measures are not just unnecessary but “racist.” Today’s Rasmussen survey indicates that a substantial majority of Americans don’t buy that line.

First, these are the questions that Rasmussen asked:

1. How closely have you followed news stories about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to influence U.S. elections? 2. It has been reported that Mark Zuckerberg spent hundreds of millions of dollars to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Is this a good thing or a bad thing for American democracy? Or does it not make much difference? 3. Which is more important: Making it easier for everybody to vote, or making sure there is no cheating in elections? 4. How likely is it that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election?

Now the results:

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 70% of Likely U.S. voters believe it was a bad thing for American democracy for Zuckerberg to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Only eight percent (8%) think Zuckerberg’s election spending was good for democracy, while 17% say it didn’t make much difference.

I would have thought that few people were aware of the Zuckerbucks, but that apparently isn’t true. 62% say they have followed closely the news about Zuckerberg’s effort to influence the election.

Voters don’t buy the myth that election fraud isn’t a problem:

Fifty-nine percent (59%) of voters think it’s likely that cheating affected the outcome of last year’s presidential election, including 40% who believe it is Very Likely the election was affected by cheating. Thirty-six percent (36%) don’t think it’s like cheating affected the election, including 21% who say it’s Not At All Likely that the outcome was affected by cheating.

Remarkably, 41% of Democrats think it is at least somewhat likely that cheating affected the outcome of the election. This finding also seems surprising: “More women voters (62%) than men (56%) believe it’s at least somewhat likely that cheating affected the outcome of last year’s presidential election.”

Voters care deeply about election integrity, and a large majority prioritizes integrity over making voting easier:

By more than a 2-to-1 margin, voters believe it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections (65%) than to make it easier for everybody to vote (32%). Majorities of all races – 67% of whites, 59% of black voters and 60% of other minorities – place more importance on preventing cheating than on making it easier to vote.

This is the poll’s least surprising finding:

President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters place less importance on preventing cheating in elections.

I’ll bet they do.

This is one in a long line of polls showing that Americans understand that voter fraud happens, and don’t like it. There is strong bipartisan support for election security. By rights, this should be a winning issue, and yet the Democrats are closer to making election integrity illegal than the Republicans are to cracking down on cheating. Such is the world we live in.