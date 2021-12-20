As America grapples with crime, the NY Times grapples with the grappling

My friend who reads the New York Times called my attention to a story from a few days ago about San Francisco mayor London Breed’s reversal on crime policy in that city. Slumbering until recently, Breed now acknowledges the breakdown in law and order and has declared a state of emergency in what the Times calls one of the city’s most crime-infested areas. The article about her reversal appeared on the front page of the Times and was republished here by the Chicago Tribune.

My friend says:

The Times seems torn on this one, providing evidence that Breed’s turnaround is justified while also implying that conservative media have been unfair in their coverage of SF and crime.

I think that accurately characterizes the Times’ report. Here’s the mayor’s justification for the turnaround:

At a news conference at City Hall, steps away from where drug dealers openly peddle fentanyl and methamphetamines, [Mayor Breed] said, “We are in a crisis, and we need to respond accordingly.” She added, “Too many people are dying in this city, too many people are sprawled on our streets.” The neighborhood, the Tenderloin, has been ground zero for drug dealing, overdose deaths and homelessness for years. But Breed said in an interview that she reached her “breaking point” in recent weeks after meeting with families with children who live in the Tenderloin and said they felt constantly threatened. . . . Elected as a liberal Democrat, she spoke this week about “a reign of criminals,” trash strewn across neighborhoods full of “feces and urine,” and shoplifting at high-end stores that she called “mass looting events.”

Here’s the part where the Times goes after conservative media for, in effect, reporting the conditions the Times describes, only much earlier.

The conditions in San Francisco have been fodder nationally for Fox News and other conservative outlets as signs of disarray supposedly created by liberal governance. In San Francisco, opponents of District Attorney Chesa Boudin have tried to leverage a perception of disorder and high-profile incidents of retail theft to further a recall effort. This week, Breed used more strident language than even her city’s harshest critics. Her announcement came as mayors across the country are grappling with a rise in gun violence, homicides and overdose deaths.

Crime, then, isn’t fodder for conservatives. It’s a national crisis that even liberals tasked with governing, as opposed to bloviating, belatedly acknowledge.

Here’s some of what the San Francisco mayor plans to do to grapple with the crisis:

Breed detailed a list of initiatives intended to disrupt street sales of stolen goods, expand police surveillance powers and pressure people who use drugs into treatment. Breed said that declaring a state of emergency cut through red tape and increase funding to the police, who she said had already started arresting “people who have been holding this neighborhood hostage” during felony warrant sweeps.

Mayor Breed’s announcement was, of course, well received by law-abiding residents of the city’s crime-ridden neighborhoods.

Some who work in the Tenderloin said they were heartened by Breed’s announcement. A block away from a deserted playground, Hanh Huynh, 33, said that the Vietnamese grocery store where she works was frequently robbed, and that she had recently moved because she worried about raising her 2-year-old in the area. Ali Baalouach, 44, said homeless people often stole the food he sold at his father’s halal grocery store. “I love the mayor,” he said. “Listen to her, follow the rules and do what you have to do.” Fatou Sadio, 37, who lives two blocks from the Tenderloin and frequently shops in the area, said she was happy about the crackdown on drugs and homelessness. “You step out of your door and you have to be careful,” she said, “because somebody’s sleeping there, using needles, pooping there.”

There’s not a “Karen” or a Karen’s spouse in this trio.

But the Times’ ambivalence about Breed’s decision resurfaces later in the article. It sniffs that “public perception of crime is often at odds with reality” and it cherry picks a few statistics to suggest this might be the case in San Francisco.

The Times’ citywide stats don’t speak to what’s occurring in the area to which Breed’s emergency orders apply, though. And in any case, the citywide numbers suggest that the reality she’s addressing prevails in much of San Francisco.

According to the Times, homicides in the city have increased to 53 this year from 37 in 2019. Burglaries were up sharply in 2020 and have declined only slightly this year. Motor vehicle thefts also spiked in 2020 and have stayed about the same this year.

Thus, reality matches perception in San Francisco. And it is Mayor Breed, not the New York Times, who presumably would like to hold public office in the future.