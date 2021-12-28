Ask not for whom the Klain clangs

Chief Biden White House daycare minder Ron Klain faithfully peddled the strongman line Biden took in the course of his basement campaign last year and in office this year. Klain made his point repeatedly on Twitter (see tweets below) and elsewhere, although it might require a teacher of ancient history to explain it to the boss himself.

Taking note of Biden’s comments to the National Governors Association, Alex Berenson set me off in pursuit of the Klain clangs with this post on his Substack site this morning. The psychedelic Jen Psaki will be conducting the cleanup on aisle 46 at her next press briefing.

I've been saying since March that we can't beat COVID with an "Articles of Confederation" response. We have a national government for a reason. If Donald Trump won't use it to beat this killer disease, I know someone who will, starting on 1/20/21. https://t.co/8yb3vTa8na — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 24, 2020