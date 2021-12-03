Aussies Gone Mad [Updated]

I used to think that Australians are a freedom-loving people, but that has turned out not to be true. Crocodile Dundee is dead; Pajama Boy now rules.

For many months, Australia has labored under one of the world’s most extreme, and most destructive, shutdown regimes. Its national and state governments have pursued the irrational dream of banning a virus from their shores. Good luck with that: it isn’t going to happen.

So, for the last year and more, Australia has been home to demonstrations, protests, and often extreme state responses to those demonstrations. Vaccine hysteria and masks are bad enough, but Australia actually has camps for people who have been exposed to covid. Not those who have contracted covid, but those who allegedly have been exposed.

The camp system has come into focus after a news story broke within the last few days. Three aborigine teenagers were confined to a camp because they allegedly had been exposed to covid. In fact, they tested negative for covid the day before they escaped. But they considered their confinement to be ridiculous and made a break for freedom. The government set up checkpoints on highways in response:

It is remarkable, in an allegedly free country, to say that “several wards” have “escaped” from a “government quarantine facility,” even though no one claims that they are sick or have done anything wrong.

Northern Territory police say they don’t believe three teenagers who allegedly absconded from Darwin’s Howard Springs COVID-19 quarantine facility this morning came into contact with members of the community. At a COVID update press conference, NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner confirmed the teenagers, aged 15, 16 and 17, tested negative for the virus yesterday. He said all three were from the Binjari community near Katherine and had been sent into quarantine as close contacts of positive cases. NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker said officers found the trio on the edge of Palmerston and arrested them after a chase on foot. He said the young people are still being interviewed but “early indications” were they had not had any contact with members of the public.

God forbid that kids who might have been exposed to covid, but who tested negative, could have “any contact with members of the public.” Don’t take any chances, “chase [them] on foot,” and lock them up!

Since the confirmation of cases in the community of Robinson River and Katherine on November 15, positive cases and hundreds of household and other close contacts have been flown to the facility in Darwin to undertake quarantine. Mr Gunner said the isolation in quarantine was “pretty hard for some people … used to being close to family and community.” He said the escape could mean an extension of the time the teenagers were required to stay in quarantine. “Absconding from Howard Springs isn’t just dangerous — it is incredibly stupid,” he said. “Because we will catch you and there will be consequences.”

Consequences including a $5,000 fine. This might be the most depressing aspect of this story:

“I also want to point to the overwhelming compliance that we’ve had, given several hundred people have been placed into the Centre of National Resilience…

Is that an Orwellian name for a camp, or what?

…linked to the clusters from Robinson River, Katherine, Binjari and Rockhole,” [NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker] said. “That compliance continues to be a testament to the large majority.”

That is what I am afraid of. If Australians will give up their freedom without a whimper, who is next?

