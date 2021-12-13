Biden’s approval rating keeps falling

The price of a gallon of gas might be creeping down by a few pennies, but that development doesn’t seem to be helping Joe Biden’s poll numbers. If anything, the spread between approval and disapproval of Biden’s performance is creeping down too.

A new ABC News/ISPSOS poll finds Biden hitting new lows on approval of his handling of key issues. Prominent among them are the “economic recovery,” inflation, crime, gun violence, and the response to covid (as to which, in contrast to the first four issues, Biden remains above water). Respondents disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation by a 2-1 ratio (28-57). 71 percent of independents disapprove.

On some key issues, Biden’s number aren’t creeping down, they are plummeting. Six weeks ago, he was minus 6 on the economy. Now, he’s minus 16.

On crime, he was minus 14 six weeks ago. Now, he’s minus 25.

Clearly increases in prices and violent crime are driving these numbers. But it’s also likely that the numbers are due in part to (1) a growing sense that Biden simply isn’t capable of doing the job of president and (2) the realization that Biden is, on many subjects, a tool of the Democratic left, not the non-radical liberal many Americans thought they were electing.

An economic turnaround and a decline in violent crime would almost certainly cause Biden’s approval numbers to increase significantly. But neither is likely to happen soon.

In the meantime, the electorate isn’t going to give the benefit of the doubt to a stumbling 79 year-old who rarely stands up to the extremists in his party.