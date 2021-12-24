Bring on the dancing nurses

I only know from Twitter that the Biden White House cleared the decks for dancing nurses to perform a merry song on the premises. I understand the performance was recorded for the “Spirit of the Season” PBS special earlier this week. It might be the sorriest use to which the East Room has ever been put. The full-length portrait of George Washington looking on only adds insult to injury. The White House must have released the fully masked photo below including President Biden.

Who were those masked dancers? Why wasn’t Dr. Jill Biden wearing a mask? Is this thing calculated to lift the spirits of the average American? Perhaps the average PBS viewer (that leaves me out). The Daily Mail has the rundown.

The song to which the nurses sing and dance was obviously prerecorded. There was no need for the lip syncing Hillary Clinton nurse to unmask herself. Indeed, masking her might have improved the aesthetics.

What a bizarre time we are living in. Where is Nurse Ratched to bring the curtain down? Where is cancel culture when you need it?