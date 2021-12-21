Crime & The Sideshow Bob Democrats

Our friend Charles Lipson wrote in The Spectator a few days ago about how the problem of rising crime is hurting Democrats and threatening to add further to their midterm election woes, but relates that he got some reader feedback wondering why this is necessarily so on the national level since crime is chiefly a state and local government responsibility.

Leave aside that much of the crime explosion has occurred in cities and states where progressive Democrats have loudly associated themselves with the nostrums of the faculty lounge (“Defund the police!”), I think the answer is perfectly obvious, as explained by a scene from The Simpsons from 30 years ago:

The point is, if The Simpsons—written by Hollywood liberals—get it, it ought not to be hard to see how crime is going to kill Democrats next year. People know which party is soft on crime, just as they figured it out back in the 1960s and 1970s.

P.S. Sideshow Bob is voiced by Kelsey Grammer, one of the few bona-fide conservatives in Hollywood.