DeSantis Strikes Back

A good friend and frequent email correspondent has been saying for years that we need to send all the illegal immigrants to places where there is plenty of room for them: thinly populated areas like Marin County, the Hamptons, Martha’s Vineyard, Nancy Pelosi’s mansion. That would get the wall built even faster than Hispanics voting Republican.

It seems that my friend may have been emailing Ron DeSantis: DeSantis Proposes $8 Million in Budget to Relocate Illegal Immigrants to Delaware, Martha’s Vineyard.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis set $8 million in his 2022–23 budget to transport illegal immigrants out of The Sunshine State. He proposed the spending in the Freedom First Budget to protect against harms resulting from illegal immigration. The spending may include the transportation of unauthorized aliens located within Florida to other states or the District of Columbia. “In yesterday’s budget, I put in $8 million for us to be able to transport people illegally [in the United States] out of the state of Florida,” he said during a press conference on Friday. The Republican governor listed Delaware, President Joe Biden’s home state, and Martha’s Vineyard, where former President Barack Obama owns a mansion, as potential destinations to relocate the illegal immigrants. “If you sent [illegal immigrants] to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard or some of these places, that border would be secure the next day,” he said. The White House and The Obama Foundation didn’t respond immediately to requests for comments from The Epoch Times.

I’ll bet they didn’t! After all, what can they say? Having sent illegals to Florida in the first place, how can they object to their being redirected to their own locales? And after all, what’s the problem? These folks are all just “undocumented,” right? So why wouldn’t you want thousands of them on Martha’s Vineyard?

I hope DeSantis follows through. It would be entertaining to see Delaware and Massachusetts authorities trying to stop busloads of illegals whom Obama, Biden et al. have deliberately let into the country in hopes of furthering the Democratic Party’s interests. They just didn’t intend for the illegals to wind up anywhere near them.