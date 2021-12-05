For the Covid dead

There is a Laughter Is the Best Medicine quality to the psychedelic Jen Psaki’s wrestling with the devil of a question asked by Peter Doocy in which President Biden is subjected to the judgment of his own previously announced standard of fitness for office (video below). Psaki swallows hard. She gazes sternly at Doocy. She lies. She avoids the question. She circumnavigates the fact that Biden’s vaccine monomania is dependent on the work of Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. As a famous poet once put it: “a savage servility / slides by on grease.”

Say this for the White House press operation, though. They were prepared for this question. This is the best they can do.

Doocy challenges Psaki on Biden's previous claim that "anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America." "Is that still the standard now that more Americans have died under President Biden than President Trump?" pic.twitter.com/ZzCxspdVKR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 1, 2021

Via Nick Arama/RedState.