Posted on December 29, 2021 by Scott Johnson in Cities, Crime, Race

Glenn Loury on the Chicago Way

Like so many interesting writers, former Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass has set up shop on Substack. Professor Glenn Loury has also set up shop on Substack. Kass connected with Loury via Twitter and wrote about it here in a December 18 post.

Kass followed up with an invitation for Professor Loury to join him on the podcast series that he calls The Chicago Way. He has posted the podcast here and I have embedded it below.

Professor Loury is a pleasure to listen to and the two of them take up subjects we have dealt with frequently this year on Power Line. Kass also refers to Loury’s First Things essay “The case for black patriotism.” I thought readers might find their conversation of interest.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses