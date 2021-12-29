Glenn Loury on the Chicago Way

Like so many interesting writers, former Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass has set up shop on Substack. Professor Glenn Loury has also set up shop on Substack. Kass connected with Loury via Twitter and wrote about it here in a December 18 post.

Lightfoot, Foxx, Preckwinkle, Pritzker, Judge Evans. Look at what your liberal policies have done to Chicago, city of anarchy. You’ve killed the city. You make speeches about “equity”Disgusting and shameless https://t.co/QvwPigHu1i — John Kass (@John_Kass) December 5, 2021

This is not "systemic racism." Rather, it's savagery running amok right in the center of my hometown, Chicago. The perpetrators are black youth. About this fiasco, there is not a mumbling word to be heard from the liberal anti-racists. I wonder why not… https://t.co/rU2pbgbZ4N — Glenn Loury (@GlennLoury) December 9, 2021

Kass followed up with an invitation for Professor Loury to join him on the podcast series that he calls The Chicago Way. He has posted the podcast here and I have embedded it below.

Professor Loury is a pleasure to listen to and the two of them take up subjects we have dealt with frequently this year on Power Line. Kass also refers to Loury’s First Things essay “The case for black patriotism.” I thought readers might find their conversation of interest.