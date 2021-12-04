Goodbye, Chris

CNN fired Chris Cuomo a couple of hours ago. Its statement says:
CNN said in a statement: “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”
“While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light,” CNN’s statement added. “Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”
It is not clear what additional information could have come to light that made matters worse than they already were. In any event, Cuomo is not getting a lot of online sympathy. Here are a couple of examples:
