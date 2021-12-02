Posted on December 2, 2021 by Steven Hayward in Biden Administration, Energy Policy

How Stupid Do They Think We Are?

The Biden Administration is—and ought to be—concerned about high gasoline prices. So desperate is the Biden tribe that someone thought it was a good idea to post this chart on Twitter today:

Note the compressed Y-axis, which is necessary to crow about a . . . 2 cents a gallon decline in gas prices! Whoa! Save up! With that much saving, you’ll be able to buy a donut or cup of coffee in six or eight months.

Here’s what a longer time series with a more normal Y-axis looks like, showing gas prices going up a dollar since Biden took office:

