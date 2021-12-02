How Stupid Do They Think We Are?

The Biden Administration is—and ought to be—concerned about high gasoline prices. So desperate is the Biden tribe that someone thought it was a good idea to post this chart on Twitter today:

Note the compressed Y-axis, which is necessary to crow about a . . . 2 cents a gallon decline in gas prices! Whoa! Save up! With that much saving, you’ll be able to buy a donut or cup of coffee in six or eight months.

Here’s what a longer time series with a more normal Y-axis looks like, showing gas prices going up a dollar since Biden took office: