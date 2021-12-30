Live Podcast Taping Today, @ 5pm Pacific Time

Since our VIP session for today has been postponed, “Lucretia” and I decided to reschedule and change up our Daily Whisky Shot taping for tomorrow’s episode, and change to a live taping on Zoom this evening at 5 pm Pacific/8 pm eastern, open to all Power Line readers since it is for the general audience podcast. The link is below.

We had planned to end the week with a short homily about “democracy” and its abuse by the left, but historian Richard Samuelson is joining us (because he is quarantined with Omicron but with only mild symptoms), so we’ll extend the discussion and take your questions. Whisky or other adult beverages recommended, but strictly optional. We know this is rather last-minute, but for those of you who had the VIP show inked in on your calendar for this evening, you can still party with the podcast crew.

You can find the Zoom link here, or, if you prefer to have the full text to paste in, it is: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84863277298