Notable Video: The Latest from Kite & Key

I believe we have previously referenced Kite & Key Media, which specializes in short informative video treatments of current issues, drawing from mainstream data sources but going deeper than the usual cliches of CNN. Two news ones recommend themselves this week—the first on the limits of renewable energy (a lesson we need to relearn every few hours it seems), and a review of 2021, especially the madness and misinformation about COVID. Enjoy. And bookmark Kite & Key—they are worth keeping up with.